The Chief of Staff of the Serbian Army, Milan Mojsilovicproposed to deploy troops to the border with the Kosovowhere tension remains high due to roadblocks in the Serbian minority. “The tasks that have been entrusted to the Serbian army, and to me as Chief of Staff, are precise and clear, and will be fulfilled,” Mojsilovic told RTV Pink, the main private television station in Serbia. “The situation is complex,” he added.

In the evening, KFOR, the NATO force in Kosovo, confirmed the press reports of a shooting that took place in Zubin Potok, one of the four largest Serb-majority municipalities in the north, involved in protests by the local Serb population with barricades and roadblocks.

The shots, reported Kfor, took place not far from a NATO force patrol, and no injuries or material damage were reported. According to some media in Pristina, the shooting took place when the Kosovar police tried to dismantle one of the barricades erected two weeks ago by local Serbs in protest against the arrest of some former Serb agents who resigned from the Kosovar police, and against the Serb-majority north of several units of the Kosovo Special Police.

The high tension is confirmed by the meeting between the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, the first Ana Brnabic and military leaders.