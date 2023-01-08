The KFOR, the NATO Force in Kosovo, responded negatively to Serbia’s request to send a contingent of security forces to Kosovo to protect the local Serb population. The president said so Aleksandar Vucic. Kfor, Vucic said in some statements on private TV Pinkconsidered that there is no need to send Serbian troops, referring to UN Security Council resolution 1244.

Based on this resolution, adopted in 1999 at the end of the armed conflict, the KFOR is the only armed force authorized to be stationed in Kosovo, with the mandate of guaranteeing security and freedom of movement to all communities residing in the area. Belgradeduring the latest crisis and in the midst of inter-ethnic tensions in northern Kosovo with roadblocks and barricades erected by the local Serb population in protest against the policy of Pristina considered hostile to the Serbs, she had asked to be able to send up to a thousand Serb soldiers and policemen to protect the Serb minority concentrated above all in the north of Kosovo. Vucic said he wasn’t surprised by the response from Force Nato.

“I did not expect a different response”, observed the president, adding that now “the question arises whether or not to go to the UN Security Council”. At the same time, Vucic condemned the recent wounding, on the eve of the Orthodox Christmas, of two young Serbs by gunshots in a Serbian enclave in Kosovo, criticizing the behavior of the KFOR. “They shot in the south (of Kosovo). It is not your job to worry about the barricades in the north but to look after the safety of the Serbs and all the others on the whole territory of Kosovo”, said Vucic polemical with the NATO force which, in his say, he is primarily concerned with political decisions.