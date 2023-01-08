Home World Kosovo, Vucic: “KFOR has rejected the request to send Serbian troops”
World

Kosovo, Vucic: “KFOR has rejected the request to send Serbian troops”

by admin
Kosovo, Vucic: “KFOR has rejected the request to send Serbian troops”

The KFOR, the NATO Force in Kosovo, responded negatively to Serbia’s request to send a contingent of security forces to Kosovo to protect the local Serb population. The president said so Aleksandar Vucic. Kfor, Vucic said in some statements on private TV Pinkconsidered that there is no need to send Serbian troops, referring to UN Security Council resolution 1244.

Kosovo, Kurti: “Russia weakened in Ukraine seeks military thrust in Belgrade”

by the Foreign editorial staff

Based on this resolution, adopted in 1999 at the end of the armed conflict, the KFOR is the only armed force authorized to be stationed in Kosovo, with the mandate of guaranteeing security and freedom of movement to all communities residing in the area. Belgradeduring the latest crisis and in the midst of inter-ethnic tensions in northern Kosovo with roadblocks and barricades erected by the local Serb population in protest against the policy of Pristina considered hostile to the Serbs, she had asked to be able to send up to a thousand Serb soldiers and policemen to protect the Serb minority concentrated above all in the north of Kosovo. Vucic said he wasn’t surprised by the response from Force Nato.

Kosovo, bomb against Eulex patrol. Prime Minister Kurti: “Respond to the attacks”

by Fabio Tonacci

“I did not expect a different response”, observed the president, adding that now “the question arises whether or not to go to the UN Security Council”. At the same time, Vucic condemned the recent wounding, on the eve of the Orthodox Christmas, of two young Serbs by gunshots in a Serbian enclave in Kosovo, criticizing the behavior of the KFOR. “They shot in the south (of Kosovo). It is not your job to worry about the barricades in the north but to look after the safety of the Serbs and all the others on the whole territory of Kosovo”, said Vucic polemical with the NATO force which, in his say, he is primarily concerned with political decisions.

See also  Ukraine, in Kherson among civilians crushed by the battle for the South: refugees under bombs

You may also like

A 60-year-old Japanese otaku was interrupted while watching...

Harry: ‘Before I met Meghan I was a...

Germany: an Iranian and an accomplice arrested for...

British media: Prince Harry’s misfortune came from extremists’...

The petition with 300,000 signatures delivered for the...

American man entered restaurant with fake gun and...

Covid, from Germany to Greece: here are the...

Germany, they were preparing a chemical terrorist attack...

Two sheiks for a diamond: the Qatari royals...

China, the boom in Covid cases is leading...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy