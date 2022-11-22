Home World Kosovo, war of license plates: the government postpones the fines for another 48 hours
World





The government of Kosovo has decided to postpone by 48 hours the start of the application of the 150 euro fine, expected starting today for the owners of cars that have not yet been re-registered with the replacement of the Serbian license plate with the Kosovar one. This was announced this morning by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who accepted a request in this regard from the American ambassador to Pristina Jeff Hovenier.

“I thank Ambassador Hovenier for his dedication and commitment. I accept his request for a 48-hour postponement in the imposition of illegal license plate fines,” Kurti wrote on Twitter. “I am happy to work with the United States and the EU to find a solution in the next two days,” she added. The arrival (both in Kosovo and in Serbia) of the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and the Defense Minister Guido Crosetto is expected today.

In northern Kosovo, among the Serbian agents in revolt: “Ready to fight. Here we risk another war”

by our correspondent Fabio Tonacci

Yesterday a meeting in Brussels between the Kosovar premier Kurti and the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic ended in a stalemate. After eight hours of talks mediated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell and European Special Envoy Miroslav Lajcak, no agreement had been reached on the issue of license plates.

See also  Beethoven's unfinished Tenth Symphony completed thanks to Artificial Intelligence

