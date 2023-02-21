Home World KOŠTAN’S MOTHER AND IVAN’S SISTER-IN-LAW TEST THEIR CULINARY POWERS! | Entertainment
World

KOŠTAN’S MOTHER AND IVAN’S SISTER-IN-LAW TEST THEIR CULINARY POWERS! | Entertainment

by admin
KOŠTAN’S MOTHER AND IVAN’S SISTER-IN-LAW TEST THEIR CULINARY POWERS! | Entertainment

In today’s episode, the Todorović family from Belgrade will show their culinary skills.

Source: Kurir TV

Ivana and Vladimir live and work in Belgrade. They met a few years ago in a club at a party. They are big gourmands and love to cook. Ivana is a fan of home cooking and likes to prepare sarma, beans, stuffed peppers and podvarak. Unlike Ivana, Vladimir likes to experiment in the kitchen and likes Chinese and Italian cuisine the most. They spend their free time watching series.

Koštana’s mother is a pensioner. Most often she prepares dough, she is a very experienced cook and often watches cooking shows where she improves her knowledge.

Source: Kurir TV

Find out what task the Todorović family got, how Koštan’s mother and Ivana’s sister-in-law coped in Seka’s and Raša’s kitchen and what kind of marks they got from the other contestants, find out today at 18:00 on Kurir TV!

See also  Ukraine, film star Pasha Lee died in the clashes: he was 33 years old

You may also like

The rock band Guns N’ Roses will perform...

Zelensky: Franco-Russian dialogue is a waste of time

Palermo: Cervello hospital emergency room, Cisl Fp: “First...

Climate change: mangroves are also at risk

Chinese representative calls on the international community to...

George Ruffolo. A memory of Ugo Intini –...

Lessons from the movie Nightmare Alley ~ Badalfohmoh

The moment of witnessing the miracle, the third...

Ukraine, the battle of Hostomel at dawn on...

Eva Martin “What I couldn’t tell myself” (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy