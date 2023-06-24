Kostas Slukas reinforces Partizan | Sport

The famous Greek basketball player could come and help the team achieve its new goal, placement in the Final Four. He knows very well how to do it.

Source: MN PRESS

According to the Greek portal “SDNA”, the playmaker of Olympiakos Costed Devoured will leave Olympiakos in the coming days and could also move to Partizan! Well-informed Greek journalists are currently favoring his move to Ephesus or Fenerbahçe, a “there is also a story about his transfer to Željko Obradović’s Partizan”, is also stated.

Last season, Slukas was one of the best players of the current vice-champion of Europe, with Željko Obradović became the champion of Europe wearing the Fenerbahçe jersey and it is not necessary to emphasize how much his arrival would strengthen the black and white team in the attack on the next goal of the black and whites, placement in the Final Four.

Immediately after winning the title, Željko Obradović did not want to talk specifically about the composition of the new Partizan team, and it is also not expected that Slukas will “break” his decision in the coming days, because he is currently on vacation with his family in Rome.

Slukas spent the last three seasons at Olympiakos and it was his second term at the club from Piraeus. In the previous one, from 2008 to 2015, he became a two-time European champion, and he won the third Euroleague title with Fener and Obradović. He spent five years in Istanbul and from season to season confirms himself as one of the best players in European basketball.

In the competitive season 2022/23, Slukas received the award for the best “sixth” player of the Euroleague. There was also speculation about this transfer in the summer of 2021, when Željko Obradović came back to Humska, but a denial quickly arrived from Greece, with the explanation that Slukas was then firmly bound by a contract with Olympiakos. By all accounts, he is now close to leaving, having signed a three-year deal in 2020 that expires this summer.



See description

PARTISAN PREPARING A BOMB? ŽELJKO OBRADOVIĆ CALLS THE BEST IN THE EUROLEAGUE! The famous European champion leads the black and whites to the Final Four?

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 6 2 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 4 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 5 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

