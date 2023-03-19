MILANO – With an unedifying queue of brawls and reds – D’Ambrosio and Paredes – the Italian Derby won by Juventus with a great performance by Allegri, in defense and in tactical application. The young players of the second team project loom large, as proudly claimed by Calvo in the pre-match: Fagioli and Soulé are the absolute protagonists as starters againstInter, more nervous than dangerous and ultimately defeated. No victory number 150 in Serie A for Inzaghi, who only with Mkhitaryan in the final manages to find the opportunities for a draw that remained a mirage. Classification? There are eleven games to go until the end of the championship and Juve – with a penalty – are -7 from the Champions League.

It’s Barella against Szczesny. Unblock Kostic, the Var confirms

It starts with Barella warming up Szczesny’s gloves. Soulè to man on Brozovic is the cheerful one on the pitch, but the Argentine also makes himself felt on the contrasts with personality. Szczesny again decisive in the 18th minute, again on Barella after a splendid double exchange in the area with Lukaku. A few minutes and Juve goes on the counterattack: Rabiot runaway, Vlahovic on the side, Kostic inserts himself and places a surgical diagonal where Onana can only play Handanovic. Endless minutes of Var, check on possible touches of the arm, then Chiffi confirms. We fight: Locatelli puts things in order, Fagioli looks like a veteran, Gatti is everywhere, on the other side Calhanoglu is poisonous, Dumfries tries to make up for the uncertainty about the goal. Up front, however, there seems to be a lack of understanding between Lukaku and Lautaro, it ends up that it is Juve who are more dangerous with Kostic again and Soulé, both too altruistic to look for an assist without finishing in the middle of the area.

Mkhitaryan, Dzeko and Correa are not enough. Church enters and gets hurt

It starts again without changes, with Brozovic immediately dangerous and on the other side Kostic possessed. Fagioli despairs over a selfish Vlahovic, Juve have the chance to knock out several times on the counterattack. Out of Barella and injured Dimarco, in D’Ambrosio and Mkhitaryan for the last half hour. Allegri replies: Chiesa for Soulé, exhausted and decisive for 66′, and then Cuadrado for De Sciglio. Gatti celebrates like a goal when he sweeps away a cross shot from Dumfries destined to be converted into a draw by Lukaku, Chiesa and Kostic respond quickly but without precision: the match remains in balance. Juve squandered the incredible, even in three against two: Onana took away Locatelli’s assist Chiesa, who also gets hurt on the occasion: the number 7 first and then Fagioli attract Allegri’s attention, inside Paredes in a hurry and with a disconsolate face. It’s a Nerazzurri assault while Juve is no longer called for a foul, Mkhitaryan has the 1-1 with his right foot but sends out without fail. Five added time that become almost seven, with Vlahovic targeted by a nervous D’Ambrosio, the nerves snap at Chiffi’s whistle but the result remains the same.