The Serbian footballers were in the center of attention after the goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time, and the fans will talk about Vlahović’s move for a long time.

Soccer players Juventus they defeated Sampdoria (4:2) in a very interesting match, and Serbian footballer Dušan Vlahović could have been the tragic figure in this match. The former Partizan and Fiorentina striker missed a penalty kick, for which Dejan Stanković consoled him, and he had another good chance when, after his header, the ball hit the crossbar.

In the continuation of that action, the young Argentinian striker Matijas Sule scored a goal for the final result of the match, and the Serbian footballers had different reactions. Filip Kostić, who crossed, was disappointed because Vlahović did not shake the net, and Dušan showed his colleague from the national team that it doesn’t matter and that he should celebrate with the rest of the team. The video from the stand, which you did not see in the broadcast, clearly speaks about it. See what it’s all about:

While Filip Kostić looked towards Vlahović with outstretched arms, the Juventus forward showed him that they should run to the scorer of the fourth goal. Vlahović already started on that side and in the end it turned out that he was the first to approach his teammate and hug him to congratulate him on his debut goal in the Juventus senior team. That’s why, we have no doubt, Juventus fans will adore the Serbian striker. This is that moment:

Kostic was trying to go and "comfort" Vlahovic, Dusan told him to go and celebrate Soule's goal.

After the victory over Sampdoria, which Dejan Stanković called into question with his statement after the match, Juventus is in the seventh position of the table of the Italian championship. The black and whites from Turin have 38 points, because 15 were taken from them due to the situation from previous seasons. The club hopes that during the court process they could cancel that verdict and return the points won to their account, which would mean that they are the closest followers of Napoli and that from the second position they will have a good chance to win direct placement in the Champions League next season.