Kremlin drone attack sparks war between US, Russia and Ukraine – BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/10674/production/_129588176_gettyimages-1251900584.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/10674/production/_129588176_gettyimages-1251900584.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/10674/production/_129588176_gettyimages-1251900584.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/10674/production/_129588176_gettyimages-1251900584.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/10674/production/_129588176_gettyimages-1251900584.jpg 800w” alt=”Drone” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/10674/production/_129588176_gettyimages-1251900584.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

Russia earlier claimed that the Kremlin was attacked by drones and pointed the finger at the United States and Ukraine.

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attack took place in the early hours of Wednesday (May 3). Video on social media showed smoke rising from the Kremlin area, while another showed a minor explosion in one of the buildings.

Moscow pointed out that the incident was an attempt by Ukraine to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that Ukraine had launched a series of similar attacks in Russia in recent days.

However, the Ukrainian side denied the attack, claiming that the incident was self-directed and staged by Russia, and used it as a reason to further escalate the war; the United States also stated that it would treat Russia’s accusation with great caution.

