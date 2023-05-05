Kremlin drone attack sparks war between US, Russia and Ukraine – BBC News 中文

48 minutes ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/10674/production/_129588176_gettyimages-1251900584.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/10674/production/_129588176_gettyimages-1251900584.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/10674/production/_129588176_gettyimages-1251900584.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/10674/production/_129588176_gettyimages-1251900584.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/10674/production/_129588176_gettyimages-1251900584.jpg 800w” alt=”Drone” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/10674/production/_129588176_gettyimages-1251900584.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/> image source,Getty Images

Russia earlier claimed that the Kremlin was attacked by drones and pointed the finger at the United States and Ukraine.

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attack took place in the early hours of Wednesday (May 3). Video on social media showed smoke rising from the Kremlin area, while another showed a minor explosion in one of the buildings.

Moscow pointed out that the incident was an attempt by Ukraine to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that Ukraine had launched a series of similar attacks in Russia in recent days.

However, the Ukrainian side denied the attack, claiming that the incident was self-directed and staged by Russia, and used it as a reason to further escalate the war; the United States also stated that it would treat Russia’s accusation with great caution.

“We are not attacking Putin or Moscow, we are fighting on our territory. We are defending our villages and cities,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Finland on Wednesday, said.

Skip YouTube posts, 1 Allow Google YouTube Content This article contains content provided by Google YouTube. Because this content uses technologies such as cookies or cookies, we will seek your permission before loading any content. You may wish to read the Google YouTube Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy before giving permission. If you wish to read the above, please click “Accept and Continue”. Accept and continue add text to video, NOTICE: THIRD PARTY CONTENT MAY CONTAIN ADVERTISING Ending YouTube Post, 1

US response: “ridiculous accusations”

A day after accusing Ukraine of carrying out the attack, Putin’s spokesman said it was carried out with the support of Washington.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby described Moscow’s claims as “ludicrous allegations.”

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the United States was “unquestionably” behind the attack, but offered no evidence.

“This kind of attack, the decision is made not in Kiev, but in Washington,” Peskov said.

John Kirby responded on US media: “Peskov is lying, simple as that.”

“The United States has nothing to do with it. We don’t even know exactly what happened there, but I can assure you that the United States has nothing to do with it.”

Kirby also said Washington would neither encourage nor help Ukraine launch attacks outside its borders, nor would it support attacks on any individual leader.

image captiontext, Speaking in The Hague this week, Zelensky called on the international community to act like Russia.

Ukraine: Russia is trying to blame

The Ukrainian side pointed out that this was an attempt by Moscow to frame the blame.

Zelensky’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, told the BBC the incident could show Russia was “planning a massive terrorist provocation” in Ukraine.

He said the attack on Moscow was unconscionable for Ukraine, but it would help Russia justify its attacks on civilian targets.

Russian airstrikes in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine killed 21 people on Wednesday. Zelensky pointed out that the air strikes hit facilities such as train stations, gas stations, supermarkets and houses.

Podolak said the drones flying in Russia belonged to “the guerrilla activities of local rebel forces.”

Is Russia’s air defense force worrying?

According to Moscow officials, the two drones were shot down by Russian air defenses and Putin was not at the Kremlin residence at the time.

Putin is one of the world‘s most closely guarded national leaders, but if Russia’s description is true, it may raise questions about Moscow’s security forces.

The outside world may therefore scrutinize Russia’s air defense forces-in recent months, air defense weapon systems have been seen near some important buildings in Moscow.

This is because the Kremlin fears that Ukraine or Ukrainian supporters will try to carry out air strikes on key targets.

news/240/cpsprodpb/50B4/production/_128806602_mediaitem128806601.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/50B4/production/_128806602_mediaitem128806601.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/50B4/production/_128806602_mediaitem128806601.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/50B4/production/_128806602_mediaitem128806601.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/50B4/production/_128806602_mediaitem128806601.jpg 800w” alt=”Drone” attribution=”Anton Gerashchenko” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/50B4/production/_128806602_mediaitem128806601.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Anton Gerashchenko image captiontext, UJ-22 UAV made in Ukraine (data picture)

Drone strikes in Ukraine war

There have been a series of suspected drone strikes in Russia and areas occupied by Russian troops in recent months, none of which have been officially acknowledged by Ukraine.

On May 4, four drones launched an attack on an oil refinery in Russia’s Kaslodar region, 200 kilometers from the Crimean border

A drone was shot down last month in the city of Kireyevsk, about 400 kilometers (249 miles) from the Ukrainian border, and Russian state media said the ensuing explosion wounded at least three people

In February, a drone crashed in the village of Gubastovo, about 100 kilometers away from Moscow. The local government said it was an attempt to attack civilian facilities, and photos of the wreckage of the drone showed that it was a UJ-22 drone made in Ukraine.

In December, the Russian military said an air base 600 kilometers northeast of the Ukrainian border had been attacked by drones.

Since the beginning of 2023, the BBC’s analysis of Russian media has concluded that more than 20 suspected drone attacks have occurred in Russia and Russian-controlled Ukraine.

Most of these occurred in Bryansk and Belgorod oblasts near Russia’s northeastern border, as well as in Crimea, with the main targets being infrastructure, airports and energy facilities.

image captiontext, The Kremlin is heavily guarded and is also a no-fly zone for drones.

Ukraine has not acknowledged carrying out any of the attacks, but Kiev’s military has said disrupting Russian logistical support was part of Ukraine’s preparations for a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Both Russia and Ukraine have used drones in this war, and Russia mainly uses Iranian-made drones to attack military targets in Ukraine.

Experts say that UAVs used by Ukraine can penetrate deep into Russian territory and even reach Moscow, which is 450 kilometers from the border.

David Cenciotti, editor-in-chief of the aviation news blog Aviationist, said: “While Ukraine has not confirmed that its armed forces have carried out these attacks, I think the pre-emptive raids that we have seen so far this year prove that Ukraine has the capability to launch this type of long-range attack from within Ukrainian-occupied territory.”

Drone expert Steve Wright (Steve Wright) also said that it is possible to launch a drone attack on the Kremlin from within Ukraine.

But he added that he suspects the attack may have been launched from a closer location to avoid Moscow’s air defenses.

Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, recently claimed that Ukraine’s R18 drone “can fly from Kiev to Moscow and back,” but he denied that he was advocating an unmanned attack on Moscow. aircraft attack.

Whatever happened in Moscow on Wednesday, the question now is how Russia will respond.

Some officials have called for tough action, and Russian generals have repeatedly said this time that they will respond toughly to attacks on the Russian mainland.