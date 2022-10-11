Listen to the audio version of the article

On the one hand, there are some glimmers of dialogue, with Moscow opening face to face with the US and the upcoming summit between Putin and Erdogan. On the other, an escalation that is always in full swing, with a new missile raid by Russia and the line of firmness of the Ukrainian President Zelensky: no to any dialogue with Putin. This is the balance that emerges from the 230th day of the war between Russia and Ukraine, after the large-scale attack deployed by Russia on the 10th against Kiev and other targets on Ukrainian territory.

According to Kiev, the Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the invasion would be at least 63 thousand, in the face of increasing losses in the population of the invaded country. In Donetsk, Ukrainian authorities exhumed 78 bodies, including a one-year-old girl buried with family members.

Russia opens a meeting with the US. The 13/10 summit with Erdogan

On the diplomatic side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said Russia is ready to consider a proposed meeting between Putin and Biden at the G20 in Indonesia. To date, however, he added, there has been no serious proposal from the US. Putin himself will meet on Thursday 13 October his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Astana, on the sidelines of a regional summit in the capital of Kazakhstan. Erdogan himself has expressed himself several times in favor of a negotiation between the parties, hoping for a resolution of the conflict that has been wasting Eastern Europe for eight months.

Zelensky: no to dialogue with Putin. The G7: us with Kiev

Moscow’s tones do not convince Kiev. Ukrainian President Zelensky fears an escalation of attacks and reiterated that there can be no dialogue with Putin, even more so after the missiles that rained – again – on Ukraine with the blitz of 10 October. Even the leaders of the G7, meeting in videoconference with Zelensky, confirm their closeness to Ukraine and condemn the Russian aggression. “Our meeting took place against the backdrop of the most recent missile attacks on civilian infrastructure and cities across Ukraine, leading to the deaths of innocent civilians – the leaders said – We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and remember that indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians constitute a war crime. We will hold President Putin and anyone else responsible ».

Germany delivers area defense system. Born: more weapons are needed

Meanwhile, Germany has delivered the first of the four Iris-T Slm air defense systems promised to Ukraine. The passage would have taken place near the border with Poland. NATO has praised Berlin’s commitment and in turn announces an increase in arms production. On October 12, the defense ministers of the 30 allies and the contact group for Ukraine led by the United States will meet in NATO headquarters to coordinate the contributions of individual states. Secretary General Stoltenberg announces a change of paradigm and volumes of supplies. So far, Stoltenberg’s reasoning, we have supplied weapons to Kiev from stocks but now is the time to increase the production of weapons and production or NATO countries risk seeing their deterrence diminish.