Moscow has revealed its next steps after completing a referendum on annexation in eastern Ukraine. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made inflammatory speeches to Russian citizens.

The Kremlin stressed that if the referendums in Luhansk, the Donetsk Donbas region (eastern Ukraine), Kherson (southern) and Zaporozhye (southeastern) take a positive decision, then the parliament and the The Russian president will act accordingly.

RIA Novosti quoted Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying: “Of course, the parliament and the head of state will need to make decisions in this regard later. For example, sign some necessary documents and take some necessary measures. “. He also said that these measures will be implemented soon.

Notably, in the Donetsk and Luhansk and Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, the referendum to join Russia will run for five days starting on Friday, September 23 and ending on September 27.

Earlier, the TASS news agency quoted Russian sources as saying that Russia may complete the annexation process by September 30. And the State Duma is likely to study on September 29 a draft law to annex all or part of the four Ukrainian regions controlled by Russia.

voting continues

As the Russian military continues to implement the referendum plan in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said at a news conference in New York that the referendum actions were carried out in accordance with local government regulations. Moscow will absolutely respect the outcome of the operation.

Moscow said the referendum was in accordance with international law. However, Ukraine and its allies condemned the move. They stressed that they would not recognize the referendum result. As for Washington and the European Union, they have threatened to impose more sanctions on Russia.

On Saturday, September 24, the Ukrainian mission to the United Nations called for a Security Council meeting to discuss a referendum organized by pro-Russian authorities.

The incorporation of these four regions into Russia would represent a significant escalation of the conflict. Because after these areas secede from Ukraine, Moscow will see any military action against these areas as an attack on its territory.

A few days ago, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the National Security Council, made it clear that Moscow may resort to nuclear weapons to defend what it considers its own territory.

Zelensky’s letter

Meanwhile, on the evening of Saturday, September 24, Russian citizens received a letter from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The letter told them that its president, Vladimir Putin, had deliberately pushed “his compatriots to death”.

“The Russian government fully understands that it is pushing its citizens to death,” Zelensky told the Russian soldiers in Russian. He also said, “If you surrender, you will be treated civilly. And no one will know about your surrender.”

The announcement came hours after Putin signed the amendment on Saturday, September 24. The amendment provides for up to 10 years in prison for military personnel who refuse to fight during mobilization.

“Rather than die as a war criminal in a foreign country, it is better to refuse the call to draft,” Zelensky said. He also said, “It’s better to escape criminal mobilization than to be paralyzed and convicted in court for participating in a war of aggression.”

“It is better to surrender to the Ukrainian army than to be killed by its weapons,” he told the Russian citizen. “Ukraine launched a just offensive to defend itself in this war.”

exempt generals

Against the above background, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday, September 24 that General Dmitry Bulgakov, Deputy Minister of the Russian Ministry of Defense for Logistics, had been dismissed and transferred to another post.

Major General Mikhail Mizantsev has been appointed to succeed Polyakov, the ministry said in a statement. This announcement comes after the retreat of Russian troops in Kharkiv Province (northeast) and Donetsk.

The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was more involved in the formulation of war strategy. At the same time he refused the request of his field commander to withdraw from Kherson. This has dampened the morale of the Russian army, the newspaper said. Kherson has been under the control of Russian troops since the beginning of the war that broke out on February 24.

U.S. officials said Putin took some advice from military leaders, such as mobilizing civilians. But his intervention created tensions. They also noted that the Russian president loosened his grip on military planning only after Russian officers’ concerns were confirmed. In addition, he agreed with the senior generals to develop a new strategy focusing on intensive shelling.