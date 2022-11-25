Home World Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape. The former pop star is in trouble
Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape. The former pop star is in trouble

Former Sino-Canadian pop star Kris Wu will have to serve 13 years in prison, guilty of sexual abuse and rape, at the conclusion of a story that in the summer of 2021 caused a stir in China by relaunching the MeeToo movement.

The Chaoyang District Local Court in Beijing said investigations showed that Wu Yifan (this is his real name) raped three women from November to December 2020.

Wu was sentenced to “11 years and six months in prison for rape,” the Chaoyang District Court in Beijing said, adding that the popular artist “was also sentenced to one year and ten months in prison for the crime of gathering of people to commit adultery”, having to serve a sentence of 13 years overall.

According to state media, Canadian embassy officials in China witnessed the sentencing.

