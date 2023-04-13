Serbia said goodbye to an entire generation of female handball players in the crowded Banjica, and Kristina Liščević ended her career a full decade after the greatest success of Serbian handball. She talked about tears, emotions and girls who adore her after the match.

Source: MN PRESS

Handball national team of Serbia she went to world Championship after the victory over Turkey 33:25, but this match was very special. Not only did our team secure a place in the big competition, but the handball greats put an end to their representative career.

Legendary Kristina Liščević, Jovana Stoiljković, Jelena Lavko, Kristina Graovac and Tamara Radojević they said goodbye to the national team, and Kristina spoke to MONDO about her incredible career and emotions at the pothole-filled Banjica. Before the match, she said “just to survive the national anthem”, and after the match she admitted that it was difficult to control her emotions at the farewell.

“I don’t know, it’s too emotional. I’m still impressed and it still works for me.Whenever we mention it I can still cry because this is the last game“, said Kristina, then continued: “Somehow everything is unreal, they made us feel beautiful here and these days. All Sunday, girls, everyone from the association gave us a great send off. First of all, praise for the match to my girls, opponents, everything was as we wanted. The result, the farewell, the national anthem, the singing in the locker room and everything after that was too emotional. I’m still very impressed!”

For more than a decade, Kristina was the brain of our team, a middle back who played with her teammates and created the greatest successes of women’s handball in this region, and now she has decided to stand one step away from the World Championship. Was it a difficult decision not to play that World Cup?

“That withdrawal should have been earlier, but things coincided so that it was not in a nice way. Here we felt like something that should perhaps be the end. Banjica is my beginning and here is the representative end. I’m too old to continue playing now, this is the time for the young generation, for new forces, so that’s it. You just kind of feel deep down that now is the time. There was nothing to wait for anymore,” she said.

Together with Jelena Lavko and captain Jovana Stoiljković, Kristina was part of our team that brought silver from the World Cup in 2013, and now she has a clear message for Serbian handball.

“What is certain is that a lot of work is needed and I hope that the clubs will follow the system that the whole association is trying to create. There are young talents and I hope that they will grow into big stars one day”, she emphasizes and points out that she will from the age of 10 in the national team, what you miss the most – the team!

“Honestly, I will miss our association the most. It was something so special and indescribable and unreal. They are great people behind the court. They are of one soul. I am glad to be in handball and to have met them. They are my great friends and always will be. will remain.”

04:02 Kristina Liščević Source: MONDO Source: MONDO

Everyone would say that her favorite moment was actually that silver medal and the second medal of Serbian women’s handball from major competitions in history, but for Kristina, the full stands at Banjica and hundreds of girls waiting for her autograph were actually the most beautiful things she experienced.

“Surely that silver, but not to list such things, I will say that this moment is my favorite. This farewell that was… The children were waiting for me on the stand to give them autographs, here was another stand waiting, but I see that they are leaving now… Beautiful! I am glad that we left a good impression on them. I hope that this will encourage them to practice handball and those who watched on television will wish to be on the handball court and become handball players.“, said Kristina Liščević when asked by MONDA.

It will be difficult for our team to make up for the absence of its most creative handball player, but she may be there – in the stands, as a cheerleader.

“If I am able, I will always be there to support this national team, which is deep in my heart. I will always visit them if I have the opportunity,” concluded Kristina Liščević.

Now it’s up to some new kids to be the new Kristina, the new Jelena, Jovana, Kristina and Tamara. And we will see them in action at the World Championship in Denmark. Sweden and Norway in January.