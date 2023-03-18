Kristina Spalević was harsh about Anđela Đuričić, and she also criticized Ana Ćurčić.

Source: youtube/Zadruga Official/instagram/andjelaadjuricicc/Kurir TV

The local public got to know Kristina Spalevic during her participation in the Cooperative, where she fell into a romance with Kristijan Golubovic, who was still married at the time.

After the end of the reality show, they continued their relationship, and Kristijan left his wife and recently had a son with Spalević. Kristina has now revealed that she is following the events of the current season of Zadruga, and pointed out that she does not like Anđela Đuričić’s behavior at all. The singer did not have nice words for the Montenegrin woman, and in her statement to the media she said that she “humiliated herself the most out of all lovers”.

“Can I start with Angela, because in terms of her role, she is actually the closest to me in the Co-operative? I don’t think anyone has ever humbled herself like her in a reality show. As much as Christian cursed and insulted me, I never thought I would stay with him I saw love in him in addition to his idiotic language. Even staying with someone when he insults you is a disaster. Zvezdan is only in love with himself, I think he only loves Moka. I think that out of all our lovers, Anđela humbled herself the most. That kissing feet are a disaster. I have to praise her for the patience she had for a long time not to answer Ana, realistically what she has so much with Angelo, she has with her husband”, said Kristina in the show “Pitam za druga” on Red television.

