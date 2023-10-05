Kristina’s confession about life in Denmark | Info

The whole region recounts Kristina’s confession about life in Denmark – they invited her as guests, and gave her the bill for the food!

When Kristina moved to Denmark, she could not have dreamed how different life would be in that country. She lived in Denmark for three years, gave birth to a child there, and these were the things that surprised her the most.

There is no arrival of guests, Danes do not call at the house, and you may be billed if they break that rule. Kristina paid fines for arriving seven minutes early to training, and she also described the case of a colleague who sought compensation for his wife because he had to go on a business trip, so that she would be compensated for taking care of the house and family alone!

1. No arrival of guests

Making friends with a Danish family – the way you barge into their house, call each other for dinner, go out for drinks and pay alternate rounds, call them at the last minute when there’s no one to babysit you and don’t count favors – is very, very difficult. They are incorrigible individuals. Kristina set herself a task. In the beginning, she endlessly invited female colleagues and the parents of her son’s friends to dinner. Everyone came regularly, but no one invited them to their home. Until a colleague suddenly invited her to a sushi party, a small gathering of colleagues at her home on the occasion of a promotion. And while the party has already fallen into oblivion, One day, Kristina received a message on her desk: she owed 100 crowns. For the ingredients.

2. Nudity is everywhere

The more southern the country, the more curtains and fabrics it uses. The further north you go, the more the curtains fall. The Danes, for example, adore glass walls, and one gets the impression that they use normal walls exclusively inside the house or apartment – never outside. Their homes are glass, transparent, open to all views. And they don’t use curtains. They are not embarrassed to change clothes at the window, and Kristina caught a few of the neighbors and how they make love. At the local swimming pool, where very often mothers come with their children, it is common for all women to take off their clothes and shower together, commenting on each other before going to the pool. Kristina was the only one showering in a costume.

3. Compensation to the wife for overtime while the husband is on a business trip

Gender equality is truly alive in Denmark. In domestic and parental duties, gender does not matter, everything is divided by gender. A Dane in a multinational company was informed that in a couple of weeks he should go on a two-week business trip.

He immediately asked for an interview with the foreign boss and requested “financial compensation for the wife’s overtime work at home due to his absence”. He explained to him that now the woman will have to change all her plans, take on half of his obligations, cooking, taking care of the children. Why would she agree to that? The foreigners remained in disbelief. But after a couple of hours of consultation, they decided it was better to pay Dan’s wife a fee.

4. Everything “dies” at six in the afternoon

We live until 6 p.m. We, used to being able to get almost any service even at 10 p.m., it seems that in Denmark everything works like the department for issuing unemployment certificates – hairdressers, pedicurists, shops, and libraries – everything closes around 6 p.m. If you wait in the store for an hour in line to pay for the goods, when the working hours expire – you have to leave the store and come back tomorrow. Going out after 6pm is a bit rude.

Danes have a joint meal at 6 p.m., a sort of lunch-dinner, and at 7 p.m. Danish children are already asleep. That’s the order. The long-announced and expected cultural event – the visit of the German Philharmonic – in Copenhagen is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Once, Kristina decided to test Danish patience. Together with two friends from the south, she went to celebrate March 8 in a restaurant for a late dinner at 19:30 and firmly decided to stay as long as possible. From 9 p.m. onwards, the waiters were washing the floor around them, they cleared all the tables, grumpily brought them the bill that they didn’t ask for, but they didn’t give up. At 10 pm, they were literally kicked out.

5. One card, your whole life

In order to exist in Denmark, to have a name, address, car or television, to be able to pay the lottery, pay electricity, borrow a book from the library or join a fitness club – you have to have yellow card. A small plastic yellow card with a ten-digit CPR number. That number is like a big brother – it knows everything, everything about you and follows every, even the smallest change: that card “knows” where you live, if you are married and to whom, how many children you have, which kindergarten or school they go to, where you work, what is your salary, how many accounts do you have and in which banks, what do you own in Denmark and what abroad, who is your doctor, do you have a monthly subway ticket…

And that’s the only document that Danes have – it’s an identity document, a passport, and a health document. And you do everything with it. There is no paperwork you need to get anything done – no, married or birth certificates, or waiting for them, “not older than six months”. A yellow card is enough. The Danish bureaucracy functions flawlessly. In the first moment, foreigners from the south are impressed by it, driven crazy by endless waiting at countless counters and paying empty fees. However, this flawlessness is the part that is hard to get used to: flawlessness does not tolerate exceptions. If you are an hour late with the payment, if the deadline falls on a Sunday, and you pay on Monday at dawn – the yellow card knows it. And you will pay the fine. Although that hour doesn’t play any role. Because rules are rules.

6. Was seven minutes early for training, paid a fine

Two streets from her apartment, Kristina found a good fitness club. They work non-stop, they have yoga, pilates, exercise, you set the dates as you like, and that over the internet, and the price of 350 crowns per month (about 5,000 dinars) was acceptable. She signed up using her yellow card and excitedly went home to book appointments. Since she didn’t know what her schedule would look like, how her husband would work, how she would be with the child in daycare, she would book six to eight appointments a week, knowing that, at best, she would use two. After a successful month during which she enthusiastically praised both the price and the service, she received the bill: 1,500 crowns! She was as cold as a syringe, confident that she would soon resolve the misunderstanding. It turned out that there was no misunderstanding and that the Dane honestly did not understand what Kristina was talking about: at least 15 times she booked an appointment that she did not come to. This is absolutely unacceptable, so she received 15 individual penalties. A class you don’t attend is twice as expensive as one you attend.

Kristina got angry and just at the moment when she decided that she wouldn’t pay them at any price “so let them sue if they want”, she remembered the yellow card she used to sign up: she will be charged interest every month and will certainly be charged at the end. However, she did not stop paying the fines: in the contract (in Danish), she signed that she would come to every class 10 minutes early. Once she came seven minutes before the start. She duly paid the fine.

Kristina Volsperger Danilovski she published a book based on emails she wrote to her friends about life in Denmark. The book “Danes and foreigners” became a real hit. Unfortunately, Kristina fell asleep one evening in July of this year and did not wake up.

“The best mom in the world and the love of my life, my soulmate, slept peacefully and calmly tonight and is now running with the angels in the fields of heaven. Enjoy without pain, adored violet, and we will continue to celebrate life in your name,” he wrote on her Facebook page of her husband Saša.

