KRONE Entrepreneur Nasch joins the Supervisory Board of the Group – Companies

As of June 1, 2023, entrepreneur Dr. Tono Nasch has joined the Supervisory Board of the KRONE Group to address the challenges of electrification, automation, sustainability and digitization strategically.

The 53-year-old managing partner of ISP, a family business from Salzbergen, Germany, brings his extensive know-how in automated test technology and electromobility to the Supervisory Board. ISP is recognized as a professional service provider for fuel and lubricant testing as well as test drive of current and future vehicles, and has quickly made a name for itself as an internationally renowned testing institute.

With Bernard Krone as chairman, the committee now consists of six members. Alfons Veer, finance expert and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, has extensive experience in managerial positions and contributes substantially to safeguarding the financial strategy of the KRONE Group.

Farmer and long-time president of internationally active companies in seed cultivation, Baron Philip von dem Bussche offers a strategic and panoramic view to provide essential insights into agricultural processes for the assessment of constantly changing conditions.

The family entrepreneur Dr. Wilhelm-Friedrich Holtgrave, whose company specializes in the processing and testing of cover fabrics, brings valuable experience to the board from many years of logistics and business management.

Bernd Meerpohl, a globally recognized expert in livestock technology and owner of a world market leader in technical equipment for stables, provides extensive experience in the agricultural sector and a constant focus on quality and innovation to indicate new approaches to further technological development of the KRONE Group.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

