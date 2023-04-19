KRONE / eTrailer ready for the Goodyear FIA ETRC and its ‘Record-Run’ – Companies

Krone eTrailer will start the “Record-Run”. This is a real sporting competition that includes a series of races. Races that are part of the Goodyear FIA European Truck Racing Championship 2023 programme. On different race circuits, the revolutionary eTrailer aims to demonstrate that sustainability is not only commonplace, but can also be highly emotional. As a driver, Abdullah Jaber takes the wheel himself. The CEO of Krone Trailer Dynamics and his team are looking forward to meeting the riders directly in the Fan Villages.

The German manufacturer of trailers, semi-trailers, and the European Truck Racing Association (ETRA) announced a new partnership in early 2023 to jointly discover and adopt new and sustainable solutions in the transport sector, in motorsport, and to recognize and give an important role to the figure of the truck driver.