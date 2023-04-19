Home » KRONE / eTrailer ready for the Goodyear FIA ETRC and its ‘Record-Run’ – Companies
World

KRONE / eTrailer ready for the Goodyear FIA ETRC and its ‘Record-Run’ – Companies

by admin
KRONE / eTrailer ready for the Goodyear FIA ETRC and its ‘Record-Run’ – Companies

Krone eTrailer will start the “Record-Run”. This is a real sporting competition that includes a series of races. Races that are part of the Goodyear FIA European Truck Racing Championship 2023 programme. On different race circuits, the revolutionary eTrailer aims to demonstrate that sustainability is not only commonplace, but can also be highly emotional. As a driver, Abdullah Jaber takes the wheel himself. The CEO of Krone Trailer Dynamics and his team are looking forward to meeting the riders directly in the Fan Villages.

The German manufacturer of trailers, semi-trailers, and the European Truck Racing Association (ETRA) announced a new partnership in early 2023 to jointly discover and adopt new and sustainable solutions in the transport sector, in motorsport, and to recognize and give an important role to the figure of the truck driver.


See also  Known as "Jungle King", Wu named Australian armored vehicles | Bushmaster | Australia | Ukraine

You may also like

Payment of pensions for the month of April...

Tim, slide on the stock market after the...

Indian travel blogger stuck in Sudan: «It’s terrifying»-...

The records of my life by the writer...

Unfpa (UN): by June India’s population will exceed...

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against the Nazis, eighty...

Nordio tomorrow in the House on the escape...

He defamed the company that manages electronic voting...

“Russian ships disguised as fishing boats are preparing...

TV listens | Tuesday 18 April 2023. Napoli-Milan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy