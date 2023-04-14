Home World KRONE / ‘Mission Beyond Zero’: sustainability goal with the complicity of eTrailer – Companies
At Transport Logistic 2023, trailer manufacturer Krone will focus on the concept of sustainability with the specific motto or mantra: “Mission Beyond Zero”. With its new generation of trailers, which are used for transport operations, the manufacturer is making a fundamental contribution to the future of the transport industry and does so by intelligently combining the megatrends of digitalisation, automation, sustainability and electrification. How this mission can become a reality, already today, with regard to the topic of sustainability is demonstrated by Krone with the eTrailer, exhibited at the exhibition stand 201/302 in hall A6.

With the eTrailer, developed together with Trailer Dynamics, the diesel consumption and CO2 emissions of the towing unit can be reduced by an average of 40 per cent. The heart of the innovative technology is a powerful eAxle. The latter supports the tractor in its driving and also recovers the braking energy through recuperation.


