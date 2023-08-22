Home » KRONE The brand celebrates 50 years of the special Coil Liner trailer – Companies
Just two years after the start of commercial vehicle production at the Werlte plant in 1971, Krone had already surprised the industry at the IAA 1973 in Frankfurt with a highly specialized vehicle: the first Coil Liner, a trailer with a special for the safe transport of steel coils.

Transporting the steel coils for the automotive industry, which weigh several tons, was a major problem for shippers at the time, because once they started rolling they could no longer be stopped and posed a considerable risk.

The preview at the IAA 50 years ago was a real success, Krone’s innovation received a great response from shippers and shippers and numerous orders followed. Soon the bobbin feeder became a legal requirement for carrying bobbins.

Today, the Krone range includes four different types of coil liner: the standard coil liner for a payload of up to 30 t, also available as a rail piggyback version, the coil liner Ultra in a lightweight version with crossbeams, the coil liner Compact, still lighter and shorter (less than 5 t curb weight), also for a payload of up to 30 t, and the Mega Liner Coil in crossbeam version.

The Vario Coil System of the Coil Liner Compact ensures reliable securing of the load at all times. It can be used flexibly along the entire length of the coil body with the aid of a clamping rail in the beams.

