The Croatian Fund for Financing the Decommissioning of the “Krško” Nuclear Power Plant, based in Zagreb, announced today that the plant will start moving spent fuel elements from the pool (wet storage) to dry storage next week.

It was explained that by the fall of this year, 16 tanks containing 592 spent fuel elements will be moved to dry storage.

“The introduction of dry storage made it possible to extend the operating life of the power plant and safely store spent nuclear fuel, if necessary, for the next 100 years.“, the Fund states.

Earlier, the Slovenian Ministry of the Environment and Space completed the process of assessing the impact of the “Krško” Nuclear Power Plant on the environment and on January 13th issued a consent to extend the operating life for an additional 20 years, until 2043.

The nuclear power plant “Krško” has been in operation since 1981, since 1982 it has been operating at full capacity, and since 1983 it has been in commercial operation.

The nuclear power plant “Krško” was built with the funds of Croatian and Slovenian power industry organizations, both countries use electricity.

The “Krško” nuclear power plant is a joint production facility that annually covers about 20 percent of Slovenia’s and 16 percent of Croatia’s electricity needs.

Croatia has an obligation to dispose of half of the radioactive waste from the “Krško” Nuclear Power Plant, for which the location Trgovska gora in the municipality of Dvor, right on the border with BiH, was chosen.

Competent institutions at all levels of government in BiH have a unanimous opinion on the unacceptability of radioactive waste disposal in the immediate vicinity of the border, as this would endanger the health of residents in 13 municipalities in the Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH in the Una river basin, as well as the environment.

The planned radioactive waste disposal site, in the immediate vicinity of Novi Grad in the Republic of Srpska, as well as about 900 meters from the protected area – the “Una” Nature Park, would threaten more than 250,000 inhabitants in the basin of this river.

