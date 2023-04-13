Krstinja Todorović lost a large number of kilograms with the help of stomach surgery, and she still experiences the whole process emotionally.

Source: Instagram/krstinja_official

Krstinja Todorović from Podgorica was introduced to the public during the competition in the show “Zvezde Granda”. At 22 years old and weighing 160 kilograms, she decided to experience her happiness and show it to the whole world and to prove that despite her weight, she does not lack self-confidence.

Due to criticism of her physical appearance, as well as potential expulsion from the competition due to being overweight, Krstinja decided to undergo an operation with the help of which she became weaker, and her transformation is certainly the biggest in the history of the aforementioned show program. After a difficult period, the singer claims that her life is divided into before and after the operation, but also that the transformation helped her learn many things about herself.

“I first learned that I was very brave during that period, but to begin with, that I am a woman and that simply now that I return the film and understand what I went through, I am finally aware of my courage. I did not know how difficult it all was and that I I really can,” said Krstinja, evoking both the beautiful and less beautiful moments that happened to her in her life.

During the show, a video of her transformation was played, and Krstinja experienced it very emotionally. The singer burst into tears and admitted that even today it is not easy for her when she remembers everything.

“I am experiencing this very emotionally because it is not easy for me to go through all that. During the first operation, I had a very hard time enduring the anesthesia and it was very difficult for me to wake up. My biggest fear was how I would wake up, whether it would be the same again like the first operation,” she said.

This is how she looked before the operation:



See description SHE LOST 90 KG, AND DIVED TEARS IN THE SHOW! Krstinja recalled the AGONY she went through – she divides herself into before and after! Hide description Source: YouTube/ Zvezde Granda/screenshotNo. picture: 7

1 / 7 Source: Youtube/sscreenshot/ Zvezde GrandaNo. picture: 7

2 / 7 Izvor: Instagram/krstinjatodorovic_official/screenshotNo. picture: 7

3 / 7 AD Izvor: Instagram/krstinjatodorovic_official/screenshotNo. picture: 7

4 / 7 Izvor: Instagram/krstinjatodorovic_official/screenshotNo. picture: 7

5 / 7 Source: Instagram/screenshot/krstinjatodorovicNo. picture: 7

6 / 7 AD Izvor: Instagram/krstinjatodorovic_official/screenshotNo. picture: 7

7 / 7

And here she is now:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/ Grand)