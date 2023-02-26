In his debut Premier League appearance on the bench of Zrinjski, Krunoslav Rendulić recorded a sure triumph against Sarajevo.

Source: Sport1/Oslobođenje/Sanel Konjhodžić

Sergej Jakirović led Zrinjski to the championship title, left the team in a leadership position when he decided to take over Rijeka, and was replaced by Krunoslav Rendulić.

However, watching the game of Mostar, that change is imperceptible. “Nobles” continue to tread in 2023. First, in the round of 16 of the BiH Cup, on Rendulić’s debut, they outclassed the Republika Srpska first league team Laktaša with 4:0, and now they were dominant against Sarajevo as well. celebrated 2:0 in the derby of the 20th round of the m:tel Premier League of BiH goals Marija Tičinovića and Nemanja Bilbijeso their network is intact in the current year.

And not only did they not concede a goal against this winter’s heavily strengthened “Bordeaux” team, but they practically did not allow the rival to approach the penalty area and threaten Sarajevo’s goal.

“I have to congratulate my players for a really well-played game. From the first second, we showed that we were only interested in winning. We came in as aggressive as possible and more than deservedly celebrated. When you limit Sarajevo to nothing, they practically didn’t even have half a chance, then it’s clear how good we are played”Rendulić said in a statement to TV Arena Sport after the match.

As this has apparently become the practice at home matches, no one from the coaching staff of the defeated team wanted to make a statement.

Zrinjski, with a game less, maintained a six-point advantage over the closest followers, Široki Brijeg and Borac, while Sarajevo is in the middle of the table. Currently, Mirza Varešanović’s team is in sixth place, with as many as 17 points less than the leaders, and only five more than the teams that are in the relegation zone, Sloboda in Igman.

If you add to that the early elimination in the BiH Cup, still in the sixteenth round of the finals against the lower league Čelik, it is clear how desperate the season is for the club from “Koševo”.

Look at the goals…

1:0 Tičinović

With Tičinović’s goal in the 33rd minute, Zrinjski leads against Sarajevo 0:1pic.twitter.com/imHXc714dk — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)February 26, 2023

2:0 Bilbia