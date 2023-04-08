The captain of Zrinjski Nemanja Bilbija scored the 18th goal of the season for the “nobles” from Mostar against his hometown Borc and is convincingly in the leading position of the best scorers.

Source: Promo/HŠK Zrinjski Mostar

On Saturday at the City Stadium in Banja Luka, the fighter was powerless against the current and very likely future champion Zrinjsko, who more than deservedly reached all three points – 0:3.

The second goal, which according to the statements of both coaches Krunoslav Rendulić and Vinko Marinović, was crucial, was scored by Banja Luka’s Nemanja Bilbija from a justly awarded penalty.

The representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina routinely beat the Borc goalkeeper Nikola Ćetković from the “krech” and registered his 18th “reckon”.

Zrinjski leads 2:0 after Bilbia scored from the penalty spot in the 65th minutepic.twitter.com/ll5QyindRO — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)April 8, 2023

Because of this, he received special praise at the press conference from the coach of Mostar.

“Nemanja is unquestionable, the leader of the BiH league for the past few years, our leader, the striker and very important for our team. A lot of players make up the team, but the goal of this game is to score goals. And he scores them.”said Rendulić about the former forward of Borc, Vojvodina, Sarajevo, Split and South Korean Gangwon.

(mondo.ba)