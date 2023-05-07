Krupa beat Sutjeska 2:0 in Foča | Sport

On a difficult visit to Sutjeska, Krupa recorded a sure triumph.

Source: Promo/FK Krupa

With goals Slobodan Đekić in the first (41st minute) i Nikola Dujaković in the second half (77th minute), Krupa footballers celebrated against Sutjeska in Foča and thus managed to win the title defense.

Vladimir Ilić’s team now has 74 points, 13 more than the second-placed Zvijezda 09, and if they beat Famos at home in the next round, the footballers from Krupa na Vrbas will defend their championship regardless of the results of other matches in the season.

Given that they have a better score than Zvijezda 09 (3:1, 2:1), a point would be enough for Krupa to celebrate as a champion, but on the condition that the team from Ethno-village Stanišići does not register a triumph next weekend against Sloboda from Mrkonjić Grad .

Nevertheless, it is evident that Krupa will win the second consecutive um:tel First League of the Republic of Srpska. The club from the Vrbasa canyon has been dominant throughout the season, it has won by far the most of all teams (24 out of 29 games), and it welcomes the end of the season with a huge point advantage.

