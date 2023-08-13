Kudryavka (curly-haired bitch), book review (2023)

There are some horrors that shouldn’t exist, that shouldn’t need pages and pages to help writers and readers process trauma, that shouldn’t have to be spread so that those of us lucky enough not to have had a glimpse of it can understand it, that shouldn’t make us say “this book is necessary”. But this book is necessary. Because there are millions of Kudryavkas in the world, millions of boys and girls forced, assaulted and raped by adults, and perhaps fiction provides a distance that allows such barbarity to be addressed without making it intolerable.

Xenia Garcia, winner of the Fernando Quiñones de Unicaja prize with this novel, she writes the story of Pepa, the Man, the Son and the Girl from an outsider’s perspective, having provided herself with information from bibliographical and archival research, and going to the extreme of putting herself in contact with a pedophile through the dark web to try to understand his motivations. And it is probably this perspective that does not allow her to endow her story with the rawness and intensity that she could otherwise achieve.

Although the events he recounts do not need any ornamentation to be atrocious and impressive, his excessively vulgar style at times and somewhat pretentious at others detracts from his potential “goosebumps” factor. This, without a doubt, would not be criticized if the text were a form of therapy for a survivor, as it is, in fact, within the universe of the novel. But in the case of an external look, as can be extracted from the author’s statements, it is decidedly a point against her, and comes to generate doubts about whether this is her story to tell about her.

Remember to check the sensitive content warnings before reading this book.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

