Kuiper a success, Amazon broadband satellites pass the test with flying colors

Il Kuiper project for the satellite broadband it’s a successreveals it Amazon publishing the status of the work on the official website just over a month after the launch of the first satellites into low Earth orbit in the context of the Protoflight mission. The two prototypes, we read, have achieved a 100% success rate “validating the key technologies underlying the network and taking the program one step further towards a long-term vision“.

Everything is working as expected, from flight computers to solar panels up to propulsion systems and radio frequency communication systems. And also the ground infrastructure functioned properly, including prototype customer terminals and telemetry, tracking and control stations. Once tests for 4K video streaming and two-way video calling are completed, Amazon will begin mass production of the satellites. This is the roadmap:

not: completion of initial tests

first half 2024: start of mass production of satellites

by the end of 2024: start of beta testing with some selected users and in collaboration with Vodafone and Verizon

We designed every key component of the system to provide the fastest, most reliable and cost-effective service to customers, and our Protoflight mission allowed us to test the full range of hardware, software and infrastructure on which our network relies.

We have successfully demonstrated the functionality of the end-to-end network. We sent data traffic in both directions from the internet over an AWS fiber optic connection to our ground gateway station to our satellites and then to the customer terminal at our test site.

Amazon Prime account accesssearched for a product, added a cart and checked out

Prime Video accesslooked for A Million Miles Away and streamed 4K UHD

two-way video calling on Amazon Chime between the test site in Texas and the mission operations center in Washington

Currently, as there are only two satellites in orbit, connectivity is discontinuous, with operating windows between 30 and 120 seconds. In the future “there will always be a satellite within range of our customers“, so that connectivity is always constant.