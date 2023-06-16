Kuki, a small magical world in the heart of Casale Monferrato.

In a wonderful position, in the central street of Casale Monferrato, there is Kuki a shop inside which for a moment it seems to have been catapulted into the colorful world of Tokyo in the district of Akihabara. The shop owners are Alessandro e Giulia two guys who have turned their passion for Japan into a profession.

Where does your passion for Japan and kawaii products come from?

Giulia. When I was in high school, there was a girl I knew on the bus who was always reading manga; one day, very intrigued by these comics and by the strange way in which she read them (from right to left), I ask her for information, she lends me one: she was Inuyasha, my first manga . From that moment I discovered a wonderful world that conquered me, to the point of transforming myself into a character of those mangas that fascinate me so much.

Alessandro. My interest instead stems from a passion for video games, I’m also a graphic designer with a hobby for photography and Japan is the non plus ultra in this regard and I’ve always looked for inspiration in that world.

So we combined our passions and wanted to make them an integral part of our lives by sharing them with as many people as possible, our customers.

Why did you think of opening a kawaii-style shop right in Casale Monferrato, what inspired you?

We often walked around Casale and always looked at these Provençal-style shop windows, we really liked the shop, and every time we said it would be ideal for us, until we realized that dreams can come true, you just need to want it. so we phoned the owner and the place became ours. When we opened, in full pandemic, there was an immediate boom of customers, in the first three days people occupied the street so much that they didn’t let the cars passing along the street, we were very happy!

Why did you choose the name Kuki for your shop?

We looked for an assonance very similar to the Japanese terms, the meaning is biscuit or cookie, but the wording in English would have confused and would have been crippled by those who don’t know the right pronunciation, so we decided to call it simply as it is said so as to make it simple and unmistakable.

What kind of products do you offer to customers?

Customers in our shop can find American and Japanese snacks and drinks, kawaii objects, action figures, everything related to the world of manga, anime and k-pop

What are the most popular products?

We don’t have articles that are requested more because we often vary the type of product, we don’t follow fashion or social media trends, we want people to know as much as possible the world that fascinates us so much and the only way to do this is to propose their choice as much as possible. For example we have for sale candies handcrafted by a company in Tokyo, or i re-ment typical Japanese, produced only for the Japanese market.

What characteristics does your ideal customer have?

Our ideal customer is the one who, when entering the shop, feels at ease, feels happy and expresses, sometimes verbally, the emotion of feeling catapulted into another world, into another dimension.

What kind of customers frequent your shop?

We have a vast clientele, we can serve children who arrive with their parents, teenagers, teenagers but also adults or more mature people; for example, there are some elderly ladies who go crazy for our snacks, chips and spicy pretzels, and for drinks and often come to shop with us to organize aperitifs with their friends.

How do you see the diffusion of these products in our area?

We don’t want our shop to be managed by others or to grow larger perhaps with the collaboration of some large company, because we are afraid that the true meaning, the true essence of this project will be lost by homologating it to many other commercial situations already present.

Do you participate in events alone or in collaboration with other shops in the city?

We tried to talk to the managers of some clubs in the city but we couldn’t get anything done. Instead with the BC Eventswe decided to create a format that we tested at Casale Comics, i.e. in the stand, in addition to our products, there was the possibility of buying manga-themed cocktails made on the spot by the barman, and we will propose it again at future Comics.

Do you also run an online shop?

We have a site www.kukistore.it, in which we offer our products and manage orders at any time of the day or night. We try to follow all our customers by accompanying them from the choice of the product to the purchase. The customers we help the most are parents of children who see our playpens advertised by youtubers or influencers and who contact us to place an order and compose the most suitable playpen for their child. We have very colorful packs, all personalized, one different from the other, and themed: for example, we offer them with a Pokemon theme, or all pink or all yellow, or only spicy, or only kawaii, in various sizes and prices. All the boxes are decorated in a unique and original way with drawings or phrases handcrafted by Giulia, a hyper-realist painter.

What do you see for your shop in the future? Are there any new projects or goals that you would like to achieve?

Among our wishes is to serve customers abroad as well, they have contacted us from Switzerland, France and other countries but for now it is too demanding to manage all the shipments, so we limit ourselves to sending our parcels all over the world. Italy.

Instead, among the objectives achieved is the participation in the various Comics but the one we care most about is Lucca comics, the largest event in Europe, second in the world. We worked hard to be able to participate and we succeeded: Lucca comics accepted our participation and Kuki is the only Japanese snack and drink shop that has a stand inside the event, the Japan Town pavilion. Since our first participation in Lucca Comics, they have been looking for us to invite us to attend other events, for example the manager of the Japanese Expo in Paris and Marseilles came to speak to us at our stand and wanted us to be present at the event but unfortunately for organizational reasons it was not possible for us to go.

A project that for now is one of our wishes is to go to Japan, make Vlogs in which, with live broadcasts, we buy, at cost price, for our customers, products present exclusively in Japan and we ship everything in Italy.

I just have to wish these guys all their dreams come true and I invite you to visit them in their fantastic world.

By Valeria Turino