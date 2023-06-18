Home » Kumbia Queers sign Nacho Vegas in “When you talk like this”
One of the songs that we will be able to enjoy in his upcoming live concerts is the new “Cuando hablas así”, in collaboration with the singer-songwriter Nacho Vegas, one of the most respected voices of the Spanish music scene of the last twenty years. This single stands out from what we already know of Kumbia Queers, with a warmer, stripped-down sound. The letter, of Juana Chang (lead singer of KQ), describes the damage that words can cause.

Kumbia Queers is an Argentine band of cumbia and urban rhythms, a benchmark in the LGTBIQ+ music scene. Throughout their fifteen years of life, they have released six albums and several singles and EPs, with which they opened unexplored paths combining cumbia with punk, and breaking gender stereotypes with irreverence and acid humor.

It is July They have six concerts scheduled in Spain in which they vibrate, jump and dance to the rhythm of punk cumbia. On the 17th they join the festival Diverse Buenavista in Tenerife, and on the 21st they will be in Zaragoza. At the concerts in Barcelona and Madrid (22 and 23 July) they will be accompanied by the collective Chocolate Remixwith his reggaeton queer and transfeminist. Finally, they will play in Valladolid on the 24th, and in Donostia on the 25th. Tickets are already available here.

