KUPIANSK – From this place you must leave, and immediately. Without waiting for the Russians to receive new artillery pieces, without waiting for the final clean slate of Kupiansk. Half of it is already done, just look out on the lookout of the town hall, which is all cracked, and look towards the valley once the pride of the Kharkiv oblast. Factories, factories, and even two white condominiums that from this observatory look intact, but aren’t.