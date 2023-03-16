Home World Kurs evra za 16 mart 2023 | Info
Kurs evra za 16 mart 2023 | Info

Kurs evra za 16 mart 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate is 117.3081 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. Yesterday, the euro was worth 117.3013 dinars according to the official middle exchange rate.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

