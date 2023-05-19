Home » Kurt Vile covers Charli XCX with his two daughters
World

Kurt Vile covers Charli XCX with his two daughters

by admin
Kurt Vile covers Charli XCX with his two daughters

For this one cover Vile is joined by his two daughters Awilda and Delphine, who have come out as fans of Charli. In a statement accompanying the release of the original Amazon cover, the performer comments: “I became a fan of Charli XCX over a year ago (on the release date of my last album in April 2022). I played in a shop in Rough Trade East London and the poster of her covered the whole front door. I flew home the next morning listening to the CD of “Crash” newly acquired over and over again. I played the record for my daughters as soon as I got home and yeah, we’ve been super fans ever since. My daughters Awilda (13), Delphine (10) and I know most of their catalog by heart and that is just a testament to how amazing and infectious their songs are.”

Kurt Vile also said: “I definitely couldn’t have done this song justice alone, so that’s why my girls sang their hearts out with me, so… I had to slow down my version a bit, maybe forget a chord or two. , play some smooth acoustic guitar and keep it cold in my wheelhouse. There is only one Charli and I can’t play the version of her, we can only try to pay homage to her… I’m relieved that it sounds different from the original”. Vile’s last album was in 2022 with “Watch My Moves”. On a recent episode of The Best Show, she performed a round of trivia from Neil Young. Charli recently performed at Coachella.

You may also like

FROM SUDAN TO PAKISTAN, THE EMPIRE DON’T GET...

US press distorts or ignores violent Jewish-supremacist Flag...

Air routes between Russia and Georgia have been...

Shock video in the New York Times, Greece...

“Shot in the chest and back” with a...

“How Greece abandons migrants at sea”, the shocking...

Xi Jinping “snatches” Central Asia from Putin: here...

Zelensky at the Arab League steals the show...

Vatican City State: Car breaks into Porta Sant...

Lana Del Rey publishes “Say Yes To Heaven”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy