Kurt Vile covers Charli XCX with his two daughters

For this one cover Vile is joined by his two daughters Awilda and Delphine, who have come out as fans of Charli. In a statement accompanying the release of the original Amazon cover, the performer comments: “I became a fan of Charli XCX over a year ago (on the release date of my last album in April 2022). I played in a shop in Rough Trade East London and the poster of her covered the whole front door. I flew home the next morning listening to the CD of “Crash” newly acquired over and over again. I played the record for my daughters as soon as I got home and yeah, we’ve been super fans ever since. My daughters Awilda (13), Delphine (10) and I know most of their catalog by heart and that is just a testament to how amazing and infectious their songs are.”
Kurt Vile also said: “I definitely couldn’t have done this song justice alone, so that’s why my girls sang their hearts out with me, so… I had to slow down my version a bit, maybe forget a chord or two. , play some smooth acoustic guitar and keep it cold in my wheelhouse. There is only one Charli and I can’t play the version of her, we can only try to pay homage to her… I’m relieved that it sounds different from the original”. Vile’s last album was in 2022 with “Watch My Moves”. On a recent episode of The Best Show, she performed a round of trivia from Neil Young. Charli recently performed at Coachella.