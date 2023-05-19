Kurt Vile covers Charli XCX with his two daughters

For this one cover Vile is joined by his two daughters Awilda and Delphine, who have come out as fans of Charli. In a statement accompanying the release of the original Amazon cover, the performer comments: “I became a fan of Charli XCX over a year ago (on the release date of my last album in April 2022). I played in a shop in Rough Trade East London and the poster of her covered the whole front door. I flew home the next morning listening to the CD of “Crash” newly acquired over and over again. I played the record for my daughters as soon as I got home and yeah, we’ve been super fans ever since. My daughters Awilda (13), Delphine (10) and I know most of their catalog by heart and that is just a testament to how amazing and infectious their songs are.”