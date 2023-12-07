Kusturica on chipping, Orthodoxy and the World Bank | Entertainment

The celebrated director Emir Kusturica is known, apart from his films, for his controversial statements, and this last one is, to say the least, bizarre.

Namely, in a video circulating on social networks, Kusta claims that “the World Bank will give a salary of 2,000 dollars to anyone who allows them to be “implanted”. The salvation, of course, is in the “dominant factor in Orthodox culture”, whatever that means .

So what do you think? Would you allow a chip to be implanted for two thousand dollars a month?

Share this: Facebook

X

