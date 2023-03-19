KUWAIT CITY – Kuwait’s Constitutional Court ruled that last September’s parliamentary elections, in which the opposition obtained positive results, are null and that the previous Assembly must be reinstated. The move comes at a time of renewed friction between the elected parliament and the government and follows the reappointment this month of the country’s prime minister, whose government resigned amid the clash with parliament.

Kuwait’s crown prince last year dissolved parliament and called snap elections in a bid to end protracted domestic political feuds that have hampered tax reform. “The constitutional authority of the dissolved Parliament will be restored from the date of this sentence”, the court ruled in the presence of journalists.

Kuwait, one of OPEC’s oil-producing countries, bans political parties but has given its parliament more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies. The frequent political clashes have often led to government reshuffles and dissolutions of Parliament, hindering investment and reforms aimed at reducing the country’s heavy dependence on oil revenues. “Kuwait does not deserve such farces,” MP Saleh Ashour said on Twitter after the court ruling.

A Dissolved Assembly MP, Abdullah Al-Turaiji, welcomed the move as “correcting the government’s mistake in dealing with Parliament”.

Political stability in Kuwait has traditionally depended on cooperation between the government and parliament. While Kuwait’s leadership has responded to some opposition demands, including pardons for political dissidents, key reform proposals such as a public debt law continue to stall.