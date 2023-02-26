Home World Kuzmanović on the new constitution of the RS Info
The president of the Academy of Sciences and Arts of the Republic of Srpska (ANURS) Rajko Kuzmanović believes that, due to numerous changes and other social circumstances, it is necessary to adopt a new constitution of Srpska.

Source: RTRS

Kuzmanović stated that the Government and the National Assembly of Republika Srpska have appropriate instruments for this, which is why it is expected that the procedure for adopting a new constitution will be initiated.

“The people and the political authorities of Srpska will strongly stand behind that act, just as they stand behind the valid Constitution of the Republic today.” said Kuzmanović on the occasion of 31 years since the adoption of the highest legal act of Srpska.

He reminded that the National Assembly adopted the Constitution of the Serbian Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992which constituted the Republic of Srpska as a permanent category and an expression of the will of the people.

“The Constitution protects the identity and sovereignty of Srpska, which, as an entity, received all the elements of the state through it, relying on three pillars accepted in the world – sovereign people, territory and organized government.”Kuzmanović pointed out.

Kuzmanović noted that the Dayton Peace Agreement accepted the Constitution of Srpska with minor changes, but that it and numerous laws were violated by the illegal and undemocratic decisions of the high representative in BiH, which the Republic persistently and strongly supported.

The Assembly of the Serbian People of Bosnia and Herzegovina adopted the Constitution on February 28, 1992, which was unanimously adopted on the basis of the Founding Declaration, and which guaranteed full equality and equality of the people and citizens of the Republic.

The highest legal act of Republika Srpska, which with certain amendments is still in force today, was passed before the outbreak of tragic conflicts and the unilateral Bosniak and Croat declaration of independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and after the referendum held on March 1st in which Serbs did not participate.

(SRNA)

