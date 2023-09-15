Kvelertak, review of his album Endling (2023)

The Nordic band Throttle ceiling It is already a “must-have” to understand the guitar music of the last decades. With her excellent self-titled debut, she was already supported by Kurt Balou from Converge in production, and throughout her existence she has had different artistic collaborations such as John Baizley (leader of Baroness) as the person in charge of many of her covers and with the support sound of members of Taake, Trap Them, Old Man Gloom or Mastodon in addition to occasional appearances as a backup singer for Ivar (Absurd², Silver, Happy Dagger, The Good, The Good The Bad and The Zugly), who is now their vocalist, quite before taking the lead of the band itself in 2018. Even the then unknown Jay Weinberg was an occasional live drummer for the group during their 2013 American tour with Black Tusk and Cancer Bats thanks to a contact via Roadrunner Records, just six months before entering Slipknot.

The new of Throttle ceiling It comes without big surprises and without twists. “Endling” (Rise/Petroleum Records, 23), the fifth album by the Norwegian sextet since their formation in 2007, was announced last April and is the second LP with their new line-up in which Ivar Nikolaisen takes over as vocalist after the departure of Erlend Hjelvik (also a former member of Djevel; now immersed in his Viking metal project Hjelvik) and Håvard Takle Ohr on drums after the departure of Kjetil Gjermundrød. If you’re a big fan of their style and haven’t been hated yet, you might be in luck. On the other hand, if you have a finer tooth, you will notice that there is something about this work that doesn’t quite click.

Getting to the point, first say that in “Endling” You will not recognize another band other than the Scandinavians stirring up their well-known mix of black metal, punk and rock and roll that will make you travel on a chimera in which you will be able to instantly recognize their modern fusion between Turbonegro, Darkthrone, Thin Lizzy , Venom, AC/DC or Entombed stamped on ten songs with a total running time of fifty-one minutes.

While it is true that these Nordics always leave a seed that invites you to listen to their albums on several occasions with a result that is almost always notable after several plays, “Endling” It seems that he is beginning to leave a significant gap in doubt, going somewhat more unnoticed than his previous works. Without being able to clarify yet if they have to risk more (something they already did in their first years of life and which they have maintained quite well) or go towards other places, there are several things to comment on their new songs.

“Endling” begins with the almost eight-minute full version of the previously released single “Krøterveg Tea Hell”, which in its uncut format has a very nice ambient intro of tremolo guitars that could be on any legendary nineties black metal album – and which could have been separated from the main theme, everything must be said – to which the bass, some acoustic guitars and some simple and repetitive keyboards that crown with that extreme hooliganism that everyone accustomed to the band already knows and that no, has not yet mutated into an extension of The Good The Bad and The Zugly under the influence of Ivar as some people have in mind.

The exit with “Krøterveg Tea Hell” It leaves a good flavor that remains in the black & rollera “Father Cult” but it subsides a little with “Liquid Voke”which in context can even be saved a little thanks to the coreability and even more pop “Counterclockwise”leaving the environment warm until the arrival of “The Nightingale’s Quatrain”an interesting and well-conducted song with many elements in its background to analyze carefully where there is room even for some timid banjo notes that add subtle nuances close to country to the equation.

The song that gives its name to the album and that acts as a link between the first and second parts is the first real downturn of this trip that becomes worse with the terrifyingly long, soulless and boring “Skoggangr”, which is a candidate for being one of the worst songs the group has recorded and which, even better, lasts 6 endless minutes. Despite “Paranoia 297” It is a relief from the above and does not become unbearable, it is not a big deal either. From here on we have two more songs (“Black September” y “Morild”) that give a little more play after the setback without blowing anyone’s mind either.

The notes to take after giving it several turns “Endling” are that that constant feeling of “I’ve heard this before” is a burden that gains strength with each listen and that not knowing how to hit a snip has played a trick on them. Having long and extraordinarily good songs in his career (“Exterminate the Weak”, “Nekrokosmos”, “By the Brink of Nihil” o “Delirium Tremends”for example) it seems strange that this time they have not been up to par in this regard.

Although comparing is as odious as it is inevitable when it comes to making an objective criticism, the conclusion is that “Endling” It is their worst album to date (it is also true that “Discord” left the bar very high with little room to surpass it) but that, even with everything, reaches the notable and is not a disappointment so great as to cry. Throttle ceiling They can allow themselves to have the occasional setback and, at this point, they are free to do as they please. The owl that represents them may begin to be a little tied up, but the poor animal can allow itself to begin to lower the revs a little after having traveled so far.