LONDON. Kwasi Kwarteng is no longer Minister of Finance. The Chancellor of the Exchequer, called to manage the economic plan of the British governments, has been thrown out. When Liz Truss appointed Kwasi Kwarteng as her minister in the economic department, she did not imagine that a little over a month later she would have to force her hand to have his resignation. In doing so, Kwarteng became the second shortest-serving minister in British history, second to Ian McLeod who died of a heart attack just thirty days after taking office. Yesterday the minister, who was in Washington at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund together with his foreign counterparts, was forced to return and go to 10 Downing Street.

The collapse of the Truss government comes after the reverse on the so-called “mini budget”, the economic plan presented at the end of September. After the presentation, few, perhaps not even Truss and Kwarteng, could expect the markets to turn against them, that the Bank of England would be forced to intervene, and that the leader of the opposing side, Labor Keith Starmer, would had 33 points ahead of the upcoming elections. The Tories are now thinking of being able to remove the pairing with a couple made up of Rishi Sunak, finance minister of Indian origin, and Penny Mordaunt, current leader of the House of Commons. But it is not taken for granted that we can go to elections as soon as possible, given that the Truss-Sunak change would be the second change of leadership not legitimized by elections but only by the deputies and members of the conservatives from Brianna.

The reason for Kwarteng’s fall, that is the mini budget, is to be found in the wrong calculations on the economic repercussions of the plan. There was talk of substantial tax cuts: a 19% cut in basic taxes starting from April 2023, while that on incomes above £ 150,000 was completely abolished, now at 45%, imposing a single one at 40%. Not only the tax cuts on individuals but also on companies that in April 2023 should have risen from 19 to 25%. The reaction of the markets had been critical, with the pound suffering and interest rates soaring thus exposing Britain to speculation.

According to government sources cited by The Guardian, Truss has already appointed the new economic manager of the government. This is Ramsey Hunt, former British foreign minister under the government chaired by Theresa May, between July 2018 and July 2019. Together with Kwarteng he also leaves Chris Philp, secretary of the treasury, but he is diverted to the Cabinet Office. an executive department that endorses and supports the Prime Minister.

In England there are already those, like the Daily Mail, headline that “Truss has 17 days to save himself”. But to ask for the elections after today’s announcement are also the liberal democrats through the mouth of the leader, Sir Ed Deavy: «Liz Truss has smashed our economy. It is time for the people to have their say. This must not only be the end of Kwarteng’s disastrous chancellorship, it should be the death knell of the reckless and bad management of our economy by the conservatives ”.