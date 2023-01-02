Kyiv’s military authorities announced that the city had been hit by fresh airstrikes in the early hours of today (January 2), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to respond to every Russian airstrike, while Moscow said Ukrainian troops The fighting in the region suffered heavy losses.

Key infrastructure in and around Kyiv has been hit by a new wave of Russian attacks, the military authority said, using Iranian-made Shahed drones in eastern Ukraine.

Even as Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko spoke of explosions in one of the city’s neighbourhoods, the head of the Ukrainian capital’s military authorities called on the city’s residents to stay in shelters.

Before the announcement of the new airstrike, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv sounded the siren on the evening of the 1st and declared the city to be on an airstrike alert. Kyiv and other cities were hit on New Year’s Eve after regional governor Alexei Kuleba warned of new drone strikes by Russia using the Iranian-made Shahd drone. attack.。

The start of the new year saw multiple explosions in Kyiv and other parts of the country, which Ukrainian authorities said were the aftermath of drone strikes.

Four people were killed and 50 wounded in the attacks, which Ukrainian authorities announced after the Ukrainian president confirmed that 45 Iranian-made drones had been shot down by Russia, 30 of which targeted the capital Kyiv.

Ukrainian authorities said the bombings targeted civilian areas, while the Russian Defense Ministry said the attacks targeted Ukrainian warehouses, factories and attack drone launch centers.

Zelensky promises revenge

On the evening of the 1st, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly condemned the bombing launched by Russia on New Year’s Eve, and promised Russia that Russia will lose the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to burn Russia and its future, Zelensky said, adding that he hopes the new year will be the year Ukraine triumphs over Russia.

Referring to the Russians, Zelensky added, “They’re scared, you can feel that, and they’re right to be scared because they’re going to lose. Drones, missiles and everything else won’t help them because We are united and they have nothing but fear.”

Before that, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency said Russia no longer had any military objectives and was trying to “kill as many civilians as possible and destroy cities”.

field progress

On the ground level, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on the 1st that 300 Ukrainian military personnel had been wiped out on multiple fronts.

In the southern Kherson region, Ukrainian military authorities said Russian forces had carried out nearly 40 bombardments of territory in the region in the past few hours.

Ukrainian military authorities added that the Russian bombing killed one civilian, wounded many others and caused material damage to a hospital in the city.

Fighting is still taking place on multiple fronts in the eastern Donbas region, notably around the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, which Russian forces are seeking to gain control of, and in parts of Kherson The region continues.

missile stockpile

Also at the military level, the head of the Intelligence Service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that Russia still has enough missile reserves to launch two or three large-scale attacks on the entire territory of Ukraine in the future.

He also added that Russia can produce up to 50 Kalibr missiles per month, while any major Russian attack would take about a month and a half to produce new missiles.

Ukrainian intelligence has confirmed that March will be difficult for Russia, which is preparing to close its borders to its own citizens under the age of 55 this month, due to a lack of equipment and ammunition.

Ukrainian soldiers training

On the other hand, the Deputy Chief of the Major Operations Department of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine Alexey Khrumov announced that in the past year, more than 20,000 soldiers of the country have received training abroad.

Ukrainian news agency quoted Khromov as saying that personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and joint military units are being trained in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, in addition to training with the US military in Germany.

Khrumov said that professionals are still being trained to use foreign weapons and military equipment acquired within the framework of technical assistance, explaining that nearly 10,000 personnel have been trained in 17 countries in the past year.