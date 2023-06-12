Home » Kylian Mbappe is leaving PSG Sports
The best French footballer plans to change clubs very soon.

Source: Profimedia/Matthieu Mirville/DPPI/LiveMedia

A day after watching Novak Djokovic win the Roland Garros final, the French ace Kilijan Mbape is a major topic in the French media. “L’ekip” there announced that Mbpe has informed his club Paris Saint-Germain that he has no intention of extending his contract, which expires next summer, in 2024.

“The club’s position is clear: either Mbappe will give positive signs to extend his contract or he will be sold this summer,” it was stated in that Parisian paper. The best French footballer will part ways with Lionel Messi, who has already left PSG, at the “Park of the Princes” this summer.

Kylian Mbappe (24), world champion and vice-champion with France, came to PSG in the summer of 2018 in a record transfer from Monaco, which was paid as much as 180 million euros for him. Meanwhile, he won six League 1 titles with the “princes” and scored 212 goals in 260 appearances.

PSG will also be looking for a new coach this summer after the departure of Christophe Galtier, and it is speculated that Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte or Zinedine Zidane could succeed him.

