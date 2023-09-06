Home » Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet in a relationship | Entertainment
Billionaire and reality star Kylie Jenner made her relationship with young Timothée Chalamet official.

The ex-fiancée of rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has a son and a daughter, has now decided to show the whole world that the star of the films “Dine” and “Little Women” is her better half, so she did not let him go at the last concert of the singer Beyoncé.

Kylie, dressed in a black mini dress, wrapped herself around the actor, kissed him, caressed him, hugged him… all in front of the lens of the American paparazzi from TMZ.

Before Kylie, Timothee Chalamet was in a relationship with Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes and Eiza Gonzalez.

This is how he enjoys it with Kylie:

