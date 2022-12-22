To the applause of the entire Congress, Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi raise the yellow and blue flag of Ukraine in the House. President Zelensky took her on his trip to the United States, his first trip outside the country since the war began on February 24.

21 December 2022



On the flag were the signatures of many soldiers engaged on the Bakhmut front, a city in Donbass which for weeks has been the firing line where the Ukrainians are blocking the road to the Russians, the fiercest battle. The Ukrainian leader unexpectedly reached her on 20 December to visit the troops engaged at the front and it was on that occasion that the military handed him the signed banner. Zelebsky had promised that he would pass the flag “from the kids in Congress to the president of the United States.”

22 December 2022



Standing in front of the US Parliament Zelensky finally showed the flag, covered with the signatures of soldiers. “They asked me to bring this flag to you, the US Congress, members of the House of Representatives and Senators whose decisions can save millions of people,” the Ukrainian leader said. “Let these decisions be made. Let this flag stay with you. Ladies and gentlemen, this flag is a symbol of our victory in this war.”