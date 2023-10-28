La belle saison, by Catherine Corsini – Zone 11

French filmmaker to whom I paid keen attention thanks to his recent feature film entitled the return, Catherine Corsini is also the director of the nice season. A voluptuous film which juxtaposes intimate and social revolts that I had enjoyed watching in the past, but without really paying attention to that moment, to the one who let it blossom.

Overview and initiating plot sequence

From the clandestineness of a love lived in the shadow of her family and a departure from her countryside to express her desires, Delphine our first heroine, was completely seeking to break with the monotony of her bland village which is nevertheless so dear. She moved to Paris to continue her studies and left behind a family farm managed by her loving but very traditional parents.

In Paris, she studied philosophy and lived humbly in a narrow but fairly decent apartment. Everything is different from his native land but his new daily routine of frugal dinners and trips between his faculty and his tiny home suits him. Her emancipated life far from barriers and family protection give her the shell of an adult and an autonomous woman.

Meeting with Adelphs and the beginnings of feminism

One morning, in the street, Delphine notices a group of noisy women who get agitated and titillate men by naughtily hitting their behinds then running off furtively. They then get on a bus to escape, and Delphine joins them when she saves one of them from a violent man who is resistant to the feminist irony of those he angrily insults by swearing by the arm.

On the bus, Delphine is thanked for her bravery and meets these ladies from another world opposed to the quiet village where she comes from. The current is created very easily and an invitation is given to it via a tract. Delphine, fascinated, promises to honor him. This is an association of feminists from all professions, who fight for women’s rights and in particular the right to abortion and easy access to the abortion pill.

We are in France at the beginning of the 1970s, in 1971 to be precise, that is to say just four years before the Simone Veil law was passed in both chambers. The MLF, women’s liberation movement is raging hard and the desire to establish themselves as free women and sovereign over their bodies is shaking the country’s major cities. Delphine is amazed by these strong and daring Adelphs then enthusiastically joins their causes which she finds alluring and considers legitimate.

A story of love and shared ideology

Among the members of the association, Delphine noticed one, the one she protected earlier. She is a young, charismatic and fiery professor who she quickly falls in love with. But obstacles arise against this nascent feeling, especially since his conquest has a private status different from his own. Very quickly, adventures are added to their moderately concrete history, so much so that the customs linked to their own geographical spaces to which they have been accustomed, will catalyze the horizons of their uncertain adventure.

Colorful character actresses

Cécile de France, who plays the role of Carol, the teacher, embodies with vitality and zen this strong woman involved in the association whose values ​​she carries within her. With her character, she immerses us in the measured relief of a recalcitrant ready to ride alongside a man while vigorously deconstructing the patriarchy. And his confusion in the face of Delphine brings to his frozen hetero facet, a major analysis of the jolts of the heart that can arise from an impromptu desire.

Izia Higelin is equally breathtaking in the role of Delphine. Through this young shy provincial but convinced of her personal vision of life and love, she makes us evolve discreetly with her new companions with whom she adapts while giving free rein to her anchored and hidden aspirations.

The two women live up to the characters assigned to them to such an extent that they hardly fail to make us adhere to their fantastic struggles. A must-see movie !

