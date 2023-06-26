La Bomba de Tiempo visits Madrid and Barcelona this week

The Time Bomb is a group created in 2006 by santiago vazquez with the idea of ​​putting into practice for the first time his rhythm direction language with signs. The objective since its foundation was to fully exploit the resource of rhythm to produce music through improvisation and taking advantage of the influences of all its members and the multifaceted culture of the inhabitants of Buenos Aires.

The group is made up of Maria Bergamaschi (drums and chekeré), Nacho Alvarez (repique drums and drums), Mariano Tiki Cantero (chico drums), Lucas Helguero (fifth, accessories and direction), Juampi Francisconi (piano drums, chekeré, dum dum). and conducting), Mario Gusso (conga and bell), Andy Inchausti (southwood, djembé and conducting), Alejandro Oliva (southwood, conga and conducting), Richard Nant (southwood, trumpet and conducting), Gabriel Spiller (bells, trunk and conducting). ), Pablo Palleiro (drummer and repique drum), Luciano Larocca (guira and djembé), Diego Sánchez (djembé, fifth and conducting) and Carto Brandán (seeds and surdo).

The particularity of their shows is that they almost always bring a guest artist who joins the game of improvisation and musical interaction. There are already hundreds of Argentine and foreign musicians of all styles who have shared the stage with La Bomba: Calle 13, Tacuba Coffee, Jorge Drexler, Julieta Venegas, Natalia Lafourcade o stick syrupamong many others.

For sixteen years, The Time Bomb has been playing without interruptions every Monday of the year at Ciudad Cultural Konex, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Now they arrive in Spain, and they will play in Madrid in the room La Paqui on June 27 and in Barcelona in Parallel 62 he 29 of this same month. They will continue to perform throughout Europe until the July 7th who will return to say goodbye in Spain playing in Mallorca in Es Gremi. All tickets are available at this link