CORVAX STIGMATA Comes from Argentina Corvax Stigmata, a very successful dark horror manga. A sorcerer struck by a curse begins a difficult journey in search of three obscure ingredients that are used to undo a spell and thus free his beloved sister: the earth of the cornfield of the heretics, the poison of the Harpy […]

The article The Graphic Novel “Corvax Stigmata” comes from Mondo Japan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook