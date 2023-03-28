Spanish punk pop and indie band La La Love You joins the confirmed list for the Gandía Mediterranean Festival which will celebrate its fourth edition this year next August.

After announcing to Old Morlaone of the most important Spanish musical groups in recent years, the Mediterranean Festival announces to the people of Madrid La La Love You who will bring a high dose of catchy and highly choreable indie-punk-pop to the festival. The quartet will be presenting the songs of what will be their new work, “Blockbuster”which will be released on May 5.

The festival will take place in a new location, the Parc de la Festa in Gandía on August 18 and 19. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased through this link. But pay attention because the August 17th there will be one very special party in which they will participate Bogota burns, Anora Kito and a DJ to reveal. Besides will be free.

The great indie event had already revealed many other artists who would perform on these dates: Miss Caffeina, Nunatak, Cariño, Antònia Font, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, La Fúmiga, Raule, Bjones, El Amics de les Arts and Maren Depol, We Are Not Dj’s, Don Fluor, Diego Hache, DJ Peligro, Willy DJ, Silencioso DJ , Bimba DJ and Úbeda DJ.