Preparations for the next edition of the Idyllic Festivalan eclectic festival will be held in Platja d’aro the days July 28 and 29 in the leisure center farmhouse bas. This essential summer event features different artists from the national scene such as The blue House o La La Love You.

You can also enjoy the direct Nena Daconte, Danny Fernandez, Danny Ocean, Melendi, Marlena, Damn Nerea, Pole, Leo Rizze o Half Granch.

The Idilic Festival arises from the idea of ​​creating a “perfect festival in a perfect place”, explains the organization of Idilic. Aleix Ramoneda, Joan Sánchez and Dan Hammond have imagined an ideal environment for music, creativity, friendship and disconnection with the aim of becoming the place to be of the Costa Brava every summer. This unique or, as its name suggests, “idyllic” space will become an essential meeting place for fans of music, culture and entertainment.

The Idilic Festival team is made up of the experience of TheProject, the projection of Globents and the creativity of Why Not Music. The first thousand subscriptions at a reduced price have sold out in just a few hours. You can consult all the information and buy the tickets in this same link.

