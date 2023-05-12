La La Love You, review of her album Blockbuster (2023)

After years of work and dedication to the dream of music, La La Love You they touched the sky in 2020 with the album that would change their lives forever and that unstoppable “End of the world“ that still echoes on the walls of his studios. Now they come back with “Blockbuster” (Subterfuge, 23) an album whose highest ambition is to leave things very still and continue to maintain the band’s line of growth as high as it is now.

Supported by the nostalgia of a generation that fed on cereal boxes, 80's movies and the great American dream. This new album certifies that the group has a very special musical spirit and a creative identity that sets them apart from the rest regardless of the sound inclination that each song takes. For this reason, Lydia Carre has joined the project brilliantly as a bass player after the departure of Celia Becks and even represents a refreshment for the nucleus of La La Love You. In "Blockbuster" The boys' most pop side to date definitely appears, after taking advantage of the push of the pop-punk wave that we went through a few years ago and that put figures like Blink-182 or Avril Lavigne back on the press. Now, they leave their hearts once again with stories of adolescent, romantic and unconscious love, just the way they like it. There's sugar everywhere and bubble baths with glasses of champagne to celebrate. But yes, on this record there is also a clear awareness to try to understand the type of mass group they are becoming, to enjoy it, leave prejudices out, know how the industry works and give it to the public what they ask for. Hence, next year they will already mark their first Wizink Center, they promise to mess it up and make as much noise as possible.

Surrounded by top-notch collaborations like Dani or Delaporte, the album jumps from the sound of guitars that they have in their roots to softer songs with a naive essence more typical of bubblegum and 90s pop. Of course, suddenly they take out of pocket the participation with Soleá Morente that paints the album with a border flavor and we are sure that it will work super well in its expansion throughout Latin America. They had a crazy challenge, to basically ensure that the shadow of everything they had previously built did not eat away at the group’s growth possibilities. However, we continue to see them fresh, determined and with very clear ideas of what they want to achieve with this new movement. Thus, “The beginning of something” It has worked in luxury, marking great figures since its release and becoming one of the essential songs of the band.