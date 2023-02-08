Just as the whole Middle East suffers with Turkey and Syria on their knees from the earthquake, in our “Stories beyond the borders” we tell the courage and redemption of those who have already suffered from other wounds in this same region of the world: that of Janan Shaker Elias, a young Yazidi who in the Nineveh Plain in Iraq has decided to create a small bookshop that has turned into a center of cultural and social rebirth.

An Iraqi village devastated by the fury of the Islamic State, a courageous girl who, in the context of reconstruction, decides to create a small bookshop that transforms into a pole of cultural and social rebirth: this is the story we tell you in the new episode of “Finis terrae. Stories beyond the borders”, the fortnightly broadcast produced by World and Mission together with the students of the School of Journalism of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

The voice of Janan Shaker Elias, a young man belonging to the Yazidi community, also leads us to discover the ethnic and religious plurality of the Nineveh Plain threatened by fundamentalism, and the challenges of contemporary Iraq between political immobility and the desire for change of the new generation.

