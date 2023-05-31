La noix de cola – yaamato

An elderly person giving a cola nut to a younger person. photo credit: pixabay

Originally from Africa, the cola nut occupies an important place in the history of the old continent. Before colonization, the kola nut was highly prized by the populations of Africa and for various reasons. The main reason was the trade made, between the north of Africa towards the markets of the western Sudanese savannah, by caravans of porters and donkeys. It is clear that beyond this financial aspect, it also had a medical, cultural and social aspect in the habits and customs of the inhabitants in pre-colonial times. From questions to questions, resource people will bring me some answers.

Since childhood, I noticed that the kola nut was consumed by people of a certain age. My grandmother repeated to me at the slightest opportunity, that it was for the elderly, because they were wise. The relationship between wisdom and its consumption was quite intriguing and the idea of ​​getting more interested in its history, tormented my mind. Following my documentary research and with resource people, I learned that the kola nut was involved in different plans of the African community, apart from the commercial component popularized during the colonial period.

A pile of nuts. photo credit: freepik

During the pre-colonial period, the kola nut was present during l’union of two families. Indeed, according to my grandparents, the little nut occupies an important place during the engagement. They notified that it is up to the young man’s family to bring the number of cola nuts requested by the girl’s family. The young man’s family also had to ensure the size and quantity of the nuts according to the requirements of the future in-laws. They let me know that it was significant in the tradition.

The kola nut was an excellent stimulant at this time. In view of the field work to be done manually at that time, men and women consumed it to stay not only awake, but also to be productive. Obviously this is hidden in order to make our ancestors look lazy.

A person who sorts nuts. photo credit: freepik

The peaceful way of settling conflicts was a virtue of men and women before the colonial period. The desire to keep the community together pushed them to maintain better relations with each other despite the differences. They had the art and the way to do it, without shedding blood. Indeed, they used it for the resolution of friendly and family conflicts. To put an end to the offense, the eldest of the family listened to both parties, without judging.

Nuts presented in a hand. photo credit: freepik

After that, he divided it in two and handed it to each. Forgiveness was effective when the parties bit into the nut, at the same time and opposite each other. Thus, the dispute once created faded between the two friends or families.

It should also be noted that the cola nut was present during baptisms and death anniversaries. My grandparents let me know that the cola nut was essential in these kinds of ceremonies. Only, they were careful not to give me the true meaning, under the pretext that I was not an initiate.

The kola nut occupied an important place in pre-colonial life. At first, only its commercial aspect captivated everyone, to the detriment of its other virtues. It was clear that it had other cultural and social properties that were very little popularized. Their small sizes held little attention at first sight, but the richness they contain is priceless.