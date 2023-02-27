Madrileños Dove They already aroused interest with the five songs included in what was their first EP, ‘An idea, but it’s sad’ (La Castanya, 21), certifying sensations not long after with that string of pieces that have been performing as singles and previews of what is now their debut in long format. Expectations, therefore, that are fully established based on ‘Not yet’a reference that definitely contains a multitude of applicants to practice as a single without risk of failure.

The band’s first album can (and should) boast of combining pop and distortion in a commendable balance, refusing to cede determining prominence to any of which, in practice, turn out to be two sides of the same coin. A little new formula, but one that continues to work when it is handled by a formation that places guitars in the foreground while it hones its nose to find a specific type of chorus that settles in the listener almost instantly. This is what happens with most of the eleven pieces that the group has included in the LP, with songs that demand a certain immediacy (or even urgency), but that also do not renounce to leaving behind something with their realistic and stretched-out narrative.

“I’m still here” he opens the fire and it turns out to be quite a declaration of intent, with echoes of Dinosaur Jr (a recurring influence throughout the entire minute) and also of Nueva Vulcano. For his part, “Something change” y “All this” they refer to the Argentines El Mató a Motorized Police and, in any case, they look like obvious targets, while “I threw a stone into the air” y “Simple things” they are the most unashamedly pop compositions of the lot. The verticals also stand out “It is not a joke” y “Celebrity Complaints”as well as the shoegaze approach of “Dust” and the nineties “Pale Conch” acting as a successful epilogue, while closing that circle opened at the beginning with the aforementioned “I’m still here”.

The noise-pop scattered left and right in ‘Not yet’ positions La Paloma in that section of the national scene baked by other more or less recent formations, such as La Plata, Menta, Cala Vento or Camellos. The combo presents a candidacy to be one of the revelations of the season, with the accurate and forceful manners of their debut feature as hardly avoidable credentials. And, by the way, he arrives at a long-awaited moment well filmed by scenes from different latitudes and coats, in what can be interpreted as a plus of confidence.

<a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://lapalomavive.bandcamp.com/album/todav-a-no">Not yet by La Paloma</a>