La Pegatina and Marissa Mur collaborate on “Half the Way”

The sticker is a group founded in 2003 in Moncada y Reixac and that, since then, has not stopped making us enjoy with its incredible ability to make us dance and have a good time with each one of its albums (and there are eight, plus one live) and each of his directs.

“Half the Way” is a romantic, tropical and summery song that mixes the rumba of The sticker and the pop of Marissa Mur. It is a song about this special love with which to celebrate life with wine and with which nothing goes wrong. The song is accompanied by a video clip directed by antonio rome. He has also had Alan Zunigacinematographer of video clips of northern tigersone of the most popular and long-lived groups in Mexico.

On the occasion of the anniversary, the band will hold two special concerts this 2023 at the Wizink Center of Madrid he October 27th and in the Sant Jordi Club of Barcelona he November 3 and 4. You can see all the dates under the video clip. Tickets are available at your web

Haarlem, Netherlands – June 23

Brouwersdam, Paises Bajos – June 24

Cologne, Dinamarc – June 30

El Cotillo, Fuerteventura – 01 julio

Lanuza – 09/07

Hinojosa del Duque, Cordoba – 15/07

mahogany – 19 julio

Almussafes – 21 julio

serene villanueva – 22 julio

Bueu – 05 August

gijon – August 10th

Duero Aranda – August 11th

Sant Feliu de Guíxols – August 15th

villena – August 17th

Cahors, France – September 9

Sagunto – October 12

caceres – October 14

Brussels, Belgium – December 07

Groningen, Netherlands – December 09