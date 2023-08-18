La Pegatina continue their rumbero anniversary with “Candela”

“Candela” is the new advance single from the next EP of the Barcelona band The sticker which will be published on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.

After presenting last June his collaboration with Marissa Mur“Halfway”, The sticker release their new single, “Candela”. This new song is a rumba in the pure style of the band, this time sung by ruben y Adrian duet. This is the same formula with which they created their hit “Y volar” in 2018.

The next EP by La Pegatina will be released after the summer, on the occasion of the band’s 20th anniversary. This celebration will be accompanied by three very special concerts, one in the Wizink Center in Madrid on October 27 and the others in the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona on November 3 and 4and. In addition, they will also publish a comic edited by Norm Comics next September, which we will talk about again shortly.

The sticker is a festive group founded in 2003 in Moncada and Reixach. His party is unusual because of how energetic, fun and danceable it is. They have been seen in more than thirty-six countries (Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay, China, Japan, Canada and a large part of Europe) and exceeding one thousand two hundred concerts in just eighteen years of existence. Their style is varied: they go from merengue to rumba or ska with great ease to end up driving people crazy with gypsy punk or, simply, hooligan chants. versatile and anaerobic The sticker He has already released eight albums, two documentaries, a book and a live album with The Great Sticker.

Apart from their concerts around the world, the next performances of La Pegatina in our territory will be in Valdepeñas (September 7, Fairgrounds), Getxo (September 16, Getxo Folk), Ripoll (September 30, Inspira Festival), Sagunt (October 12, Festardor), Cáceres (October 14, Extremúsika), Madrid (October 27, WiZink Center ) and the two aforementioned dates in Barcelona (November 3 and 4, Sant Jordi Club).

